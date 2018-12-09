Elmer William Rerucha died at his home on Nov. 28, 2018, at the age of 94 years. He was born on a farm in eastern Nebraska on Dec. 23, 1923, to Emma (Pernicek) and William A. Rerucha. He was the third of five children: Marie (James Bohaty), Rose (Emanuel Morvec), Ervin (Maybelle Deford), and Ivan, all of whom preceded him in death.
Elmer’s early education was in Nebraska at Butler County Elementary School and David City High School, where he was an all-state player for their undefeated football team. He passed up a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska and instead volunteered for military service with the U.S. Marine Corps on Dec. 13, 1943. He served in WWII at Guam, Marianas Islands, and Iwo Jima where he was wounded in action on Feb. 28, 1945. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
Elmer married Elaine Josephine Dobes on June 7, 1948, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh, NE, and then moved to Laramie to continue his education at the University of Wyoming. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture under the Disabled Veterans’ GI bill, and was a varsity letterman on the UW Rifle Team.
After graduation, Elmer worked at the Monolith Portland Midwest Cement Co lab for 30 years, and also for the Rich Rayda Real Estate Agency.
He was a 70-year member of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, where he ushered for over 50 years, the Elks Club, Cowboy Joe Club, UW Alumni Association, and active in the American Legion where he was a member, and special honoree at the 2007 Veterans’ Day Remembrance Celebration. He was also a member of state and local realtors’ associations, and the Knights of Columbus with the distinction of serving a term as Grand Knight. He was a tireless volunteer at St. Laurence School.
Elmer was preceded in death in June of this year by his wife of 70 years, Elaine. Their children and families survive him: John (Mollie), Calvin (Janice), Kay Schwarz, (James – deceased) and Kim McIrvin (David); Grandchildren, John Dobes (Caitlyn) Rerucha, Laura Goeden (Scott), Luke and Max Rerucha, Mark (Meredith) Schwarz, Alison Haas (Augie), Zack (Taylor) Schwarz, Matt Schwarz, Abigail (Krissy) McIrvin, Claire, Jack and Kathryn McIrvin; and Great-grandchildren, Jack and Emma Rerucha, Lainey Schwarz, and Lucy Goeden. His sister-in-law, Georgia Rerucha of Omaha, Nebraska, and several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, followed by Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 15, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow with Military Honors at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his honor can by made to the American Legion,
417 E Ivinson Ave., Laramie, WY 82070.
