Elliot Emanuel Johnson, 76, of Laramie formerly of Oakland, NE, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 25, 1943 in Oakland, Nebraska to Elmer E. and Edna E. (Nelson) Johnson.
He attended Mount Olive Elementary School through the 8th grade.
He graduated from Oakland High School and went on to the University of Nebraska and joined the ROTC. After graduating from the University of Nebraska Elliot joined the United States Navy in January of 1966. He served in the Vietnam War, receiving the Vietnam Campaign and Vietnam Service Medals. While in Vietnam he flew off the USS Kitty Hawk with the VA-105 Squadron. After Vietnam he was in the VA-45 Squadron as an instructor.
Elliot married Elizabeth Ann Hecox on December 23, 1967 in Gothenburg, Nebraska.
He was a pilot for Federal Express until his retirement in 1998. He was an avid reader and hunter. He also enjoyed sporting clays.
He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, American Legion, VFW, and the NMLRA.
Elliot is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edna Johnson; his brothers, Ornin and Stanley Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson of Laramie; his children, Eric Johnson of Denver, CO, and Karna Johnson of Cheyenne, WY; his grandchildren, Dorian and Tristan Hamilton, Brynley, Rylan, Ayden, and Jada Reeves; his brother, Randall Johnson (Trish) of Oakland; and his numerous extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie with Reverend Brian Gross, officiating.
Interment will be at 1:30 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Nebraska with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented