Elliot E. Johnson, 76, of Laramie, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Elliot E. Johnson
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Laramie man charged with ‘terroristic threats’
- Twenty-two Wyomingites become U.S. citizens in Laramie
- Evidence suggests Laramie man bludgeoned fiancée to death
- GOP chairman suspended from practicing law
- School board votes unanimously to start LHS softball team
- McGinity to recruit UW presidential candidates
- Bonnie Lou Woods
- City to UW: Create long-range expansion vision now
- Rachel Morrow
- I-80 toll will be on 2020 legislative agenda
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented