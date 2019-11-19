Funeral Services for Elizzie (Lizzie) B. Wilson, 89, will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie, Wyoming with Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Elizzie B. Wilson passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Laramie Care Center.
Lizzie was born May 11, 1930 to Thomas and Elizabeth (Grandson) Wilson in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Lizzie is survived by her sons Jessie Lee Miller (Juanita-Cookie), James Lee Miller (Shirley), daughters Arnette Ezell, Catherine Miller (James), Ethel Brown (Edward), Sherene Shelby (Craig), Carmin Wilson-Hardy (Lucien). Lizzie raised two of her granddaughters Leslie Miller and Darlene Miller. Lizzie is also survived by grandchildren Marion, Rhea, Earl, Michael, James, Lucien III, Alex, LaRamie, Nicholas, Heidi, Angela and numerous great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Junior Lee Miller, and David Lee Wilson, and grandson Dennis Miller. Lizzie is the last surviving sibling from her parents.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
