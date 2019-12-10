Elizabeth Martin Holaday
Elizabeth Martin Holaday passed away Nov. 30 at Hospice of Laramie. She was born Oct. 11, 1974. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 14, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. A potluck dinner (no nuts) will follow the memorial. A second service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., in the NA Room 116.
