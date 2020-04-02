Elizabeth A. George Mole Stanturf 91, passed away peacefully on March 28 in the Douglas Care Center of Douglas, Wyoming. Elizabeth was born on December 13, 1928 to Charles and Emma (Wurl) George of Laramie, Wyoming. She was the youngest of five children. She had three brothers Chuck and Ernie Fingerlos and Richard George (deceased), and two sisters Henrietta George McCormick (living) and Delores George Gatzmeyer (deceased).
Elizabeth married John E. Mole in 1948 in Laramie. They had two children Larry E. and Laura I. Mole. They divorced and she married Gordon L. Stanturf from Alsea, Oregon in 1958 which added three more children. They had two girls, Linda and Penelope, and one son John Stanturf. Elizabeth lived in Oregon for 42 years before moving back to Laramie, Wyoming.
Elizabeth is survived by sister Henrietta McCormick of Laramie, Wyoming, daughter Laura (Sonny) Pulver of Glendo, Wyoming; stepdaughter, Penelope Hall of Lincoln City, Oregon; stepson, John Hall of Washington; three grandchildren, Donovan Briley Pulver (Tracy) of Missouri, Sean Mole (Shawna) of Albany, Oregon, and Kathryn Mole of Salem, Oregon; step grandchildren Michelle Burton of Alabama, Tammy Pitts of Washington, and Ron Hall of Oregon. There are several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and four nephews.
Elizabeth was a lifetime Christian and loved the bible verses. She loved dancing, singing, gardening, canning, and all animals (especially kittens and her cow “Liz”). Elizabeth worked for the Oregon Forrest Service, Green Thumb Organization, as a motel maid, and she cleaned a laundry mat. Elizabeth loved deeply, had a quiet grace, and beauty about her, an inner strength that kept her going, and a gentleness beyond compare.
Due to the COVID 19, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at Grace Chapel. She will be laid to rest with graveside services in Alsea, Oregon.
In remembrance of Elizabeth contributions can be made to Grace Chapel or the Douglas Care Center in her name.
Got to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
