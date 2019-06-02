Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented