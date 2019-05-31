Elaine V. Romero
Elaine V. Romero, 93, of Laramie passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2019. Elaine was born on October 29, 1925 in Holman, New Mexico to Damian and Antonia Lopez Vigil. She married her loving husband Antonio “Tony” Romero in Las Vegas, New Mexico on April 17, 1945. In 1948 the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming.
Elaine was a devoted mother and homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, listening to Spanish music and finding the best picks at yard sales. She also cared for her community and worked as an administrative assistant for non-profits including Interfaith Good Samaritan. Elaine was also a member of Our Ladies of Guadalupe. She spent her final years in Greeley with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Robert Romero and Joseph Romero, granddaughter Benita Moran, six brothers and one sister.
Elaine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Romero (Cheyenne) wife of the late Robert, Tony and Mary Romero (Laramie), Dennis and Patsy Romero (Laramie), Ernest and Cindy Romero (Johnstown), Edward Romero (Denver), Jasper Romero (Cheyenne), Janice and Gary Taylor (Laramie), Debra and Kenneth Apodaca (Cheyenne), Sylvia Romero (Cheyenne), Elizabeth and Alfonso Moran (Greeley), Lynn and Emilio Moran (Greeley), and raised one granddaughter Selina Medina (Cheyenne). Elaine is a loving grandmother to 44 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and sisters Eleanor and Felmon Martinez, Delia and Augustine Gallegos, Syria Romero, Annie Vigil and Gem Vigil.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Larry Dean DeBrey
A son of Wyoming has come home to rest. Larry Dean DeBrey, 64, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. He was born July 30, 1954 in Casper, Wyoming to Louis and Alice DeBrey. Larry graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1972 and attended the University of Wyoming, receiving a Masters in Entomology. Larry worked for many years at UW and Red Buttes, as well as the US Government as a gnat rancher, finishing his career setting traps for invasive species of insects. He retired March 2018 so he could enjoy his many hobbies.In constant commune with nature, Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and spending time with his brother Bill at their elk camp on the Big Creek Ranch. He was a gentle and charming soul and well-liked by everyone he met. He had an unforgettable sense of humor and loved his family. Larry is preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl O’Malley, and survived by his parents, Alice and Louis DeBrey of Cheyenne; brother Bill DeBrey of Laramie; nephew Ryan O’Malley (Cassie) of Corpus Christi, Texas; and niece Kellen Groshart (Andrew) of Laramie. As per Larry’s wish, there will be no services, and his ashes will be spread on Pelican Ridge overlooking elk camp. He is sorely missed and beloved in the hearts of his family and friends.
