Edmund C. Appleby passed on Dec. 2, 2018. He was born and raised in Laramie, Wyoming, attended Laramie High School and the University of Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 75 years, Phyllis D. Appleby. He was the loving father to Karen (Rand) Kane, Wendy (Mark) Tarletsky and the late Bruce (Carol) Appleby. He was a loving grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He served as a Captain in the Army Air Force in World War II in the China , Burma, India (CBI) theater.
