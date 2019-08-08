Edith Alfreida Wisniewski passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Kingman, AZ at the age of 105.
Edith, known as Freida was born in Myers Montana, July 24, 1914. Her parents moved to Arnold, NE when she was a young girl where she grew up on the family farm. She lived in California for a time but spent most of her life in Wyoming with her husband, Leon Wisniewski. She moved to Kingman in 2006 to be near family.
Freida is preceded in death by her husband Leon, daughter Edith Louise McGoon, sons Ross, Jim and Barry Ward, six sisters, and two brothers.
She is survived by her son, Bill (Darlene) Ward, sister Lena (Larry) Lyon, brother Emil Lindell and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11:30-12:30 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home on Monday, August 12, 2019 Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented