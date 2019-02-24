E. Richard Cesal, 82, of Cheyenne passed away February 20, 2019 in Cheyenne. A humble man of God, Rich was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. Together with his beloved wife, Rich offered himself a living sacrifice to God, and dedicated his life for the glory of God and to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
He was born February 11, 1937 in Berwyn, IL to Jerry and Florence Cesal. He married Charmayne Collings on April 12, 1958 in Oak Lawn, IL. He was a member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charmayne; children, Kimberly (Michael) Gragg of Kingston, NY, Kathleen (William) Burk of Paw Paw, MI, Kara (Dale) Holub of Beasley, TX, Matthew (Carrie) Cesal of Eau Claire, WI and Nathan Cesal of Kirkland, WA.; sister, Ruth Christensen of Florida, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Those who wish may contribute to Northwoods Presbyterian Church.
Services will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Northwoods Presbyterian Church with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
