Pauline Elizabeth Dunn 1933-2020 Pauline Elizabeth Dunn, 87, of Laramie, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born November 19, 1933 in Reynolds, NE to Stephen R. and Gladys L. (Bryant) Huff. Pauline met the love of her life, Dale Dunn in 1954 while working at Dunn's Coffee Shop. They married on August 31, 1955 in Fort Collins, CO and together raised five children. Pauline enjoyed playing the piano at church and cooking for her family. Her favorite pastime was being with all of her grandchildren. She was a bookkeeper for her and Dale's business until she retired in 1996. Pauline invested over 32 years at the Ivinson Home for Ladies with nearly 10 years as Assistant Director. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Don and Warren Dunn; her son-in-law, Shaun Kelly; her grandson-in-law, Justin Lairscey; and her sister, Lucille Merritt. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dale V. Dunn of Laramie; her children, Patty (Roy) Byers of Laramie, Cindy Kelly of Laramie, and Richard (Connie) of Opal, WY; her 12 grandchildren; and her 26 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at New Life Church with Pastor Matt Baumgartner. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. If planning on attending please plan to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. Memorial donations may be made to New Life Church at 4835 Ft. Sanders Road; Laramie, WY 82070 Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
