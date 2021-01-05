Alice Louise Dunn 1927-2020 Alice Louise Aschenbrenner Dunn, 93, of Laramie passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Spring Wind Assisted Living Community. She was born December 3, 1927, in Laramie to George H. and Martha (Legault) Wille. She attended all 12 grades of school in Laramie graduating in 1944. She attended the University of Wyoming for a short time. She was a World War II bride marrying her high school love Walter "Buddy" Aschenbrenner on January 20, 1945. They were lucky enough to have two wonderful children, Sharry and Curt. After Buddy was discharged from the Army, they continued to live in Laramie until 1953 when they moved to Cowdrey, Colorado. In 1956 they came back to Laramie and Buddy worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for 33 years. He passed away in May of 1988. Alice was active in 4-H helping her children with all of their projects and participating wherever needed. In 1989 she married William Dunn and they enjoyed traveling with the First National Bank Heritage Club making many memorable trips with them. Alice enjoyed working puzzles and her volunteer work at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Her family was the light of her life and she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at livestock and horse shows and fairs, rodeos, sporting events, etc. She is preceded in death by her parents; her special stepmother, Edith Wille; her two husbands, Walter (Buddy) Aschenbrenner and William Dunn; and her step-sister, Shirley Brown. She is survived by her children, Sharry (Glenn) Moniz of Laramie and Curt (Terry) Aschenbrenner of Cheyenne; her grandchildren, Monica (Myron) Hales of Laramie, Brett (Lindsey) Moniz of Laramie, Heidi Aschenbrenner (Matthew Ley) of Colorado Springs, and Shelbie (Rob) Sherard of Cheyenne; her great grandchildren, Colby (Averi) Hales, of Casper, Kirby Hales of Laramie, and Jace and Carson Moniz of Laramie; her brothers, George Wille of Steamboat Springs, CO and Donald Wille of Cheyenne; her stepsister, Alice Gail Smith of Laramie; her two very special cousins, Oleta Martin of Laramie and Loi Gibbs of Safford, AZ. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Alice Dunn's name towards the Albany County Cow-Bells Scholarship Committee and/or to Hospice of Laramie. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- I’m outraged. No, make that, infuriated
- Two arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglaries
- A-1 Recovery & Towing providing free, safe rides for New Year's
- Snowy Range Taxi devastated by late-night closure order
- Coming to ‘grapes’ with the new year
- Who murdered ranch wife Minnie Wurl?
- Jan. 3: Letters to editor
- What if 2021 is even worse?
- Early phases of COVID-19 prevention vaccine campaign continue
- Try pork and sauerkraut for good luck with the New Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented