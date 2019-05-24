Duncan Seely Harris, long time resident of Laramie, died peacefully in his family home in Jackson on May 16, 2019. Cause of death was complications associated with advanced kidney cancer. An obituary is forthcoming, as is information regarding a memorial service in the fall and suggestions for donations to honor his years of teaching and service at the University of Wyoming.
Duncan Seely Harris
