Dr. Jesse Preston Prather, 85, retired Professor Emeritus from the University of Tennessee at Martin, passed away on April 25, at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital, in Laramie, WY, from complications from pneumonia.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; son, Jonathan and his wife, Sarah; along with grandsons, Jesse and Sean; brother, George Prather, Good Hope, GA, and several nieces and nephews.
He served on the faculty of the University of Georgia, the University of Virginia, and the University of Tennessee at Martin, and was the recipient of numerous academic awards.
Memorials may be sent to Laramie Interfaith Center. Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will take place in the summer.
Commented