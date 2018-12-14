Dr. Betsy Ross Peters will be honored at an open house form 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at her home, 327 Corthell Road in Laramie. There will also be a brief graveside gathering at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 at Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie.
Friends, family and friends of the family members are welcome at both events.
We request instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Betsy’s name to the Albany County Library Fund or the Cathedral Home for Children, two of her favorite local charities.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
