November 24, 1950-December 27, 2019
Douglas Francis Ferguson, Jr. 69, of Laramie Wyoming, died peacefully in his sleep on
December 27, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie.
Douglas Francis Ferguson, Jr. was born to Douglas Francis Ferguson, Sr. and Stella Mary Valenti Ferguson on November 24, 1950 in Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
He attended school in Worland, Wyoming and graduated with the class of 1969. He was married to Anna Nollmann, Casper Wyoming, in 1972 and from this union, two sons were born. Douglas Francis Ferguson, II and Michael Anthony Ferguson. They were later divorced, and Doug remained in Laramie until the time of his death. Doug was an over the road trucker for Heggie Logging and Burgener Trucking for many, many years. His favorite sport was golf and he spent many hours on the golf course.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas (Laramie, WY) and Michael (Texas), his daughter, Julie (Lewistown, MT) his sister, Donna (Larry) Kirkpatrick, Lead, SD. and many treasured cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Doug and Stella Ferguson, grandparents Thomas and Alice Ferguson, Uncle Tommy Ferguson and Aunt Marion and his three nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lead, SD. with his parents.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
