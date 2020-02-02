Douglas Edward Brown, age 60, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his home on December 29,2019.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Douglas Owen Brown, his maternal grandparents Edward and Ruth Clark, maternal uncles Pat and Don Mullen, and niece Karrissa Anne Clark Brown. He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Selzer, his four siblings Doc, Richie, Michelle, Connie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug had an unwavering love of family. He dedicated his last years faithfully and devotionally living and caring for his mother. He had a special bond with his numerous nieces & nephews. He was the fun uncle and is playfully remembered by them as the “noogie” king. His love of friends and family members was unwavering and unconditional, he will be grievously missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him.
A 1977 graduate of Rocky Mountain High School. He had a love of the mountains and especially enjoyed fishing. He was proud to work in the engineering building at the University of Wyoming. He was a proud patriot as well as a vet who served in the United States Army.
Services will be held February 6 at St. Paul’s Newman Center at 11 a.m. at 1800 E. Grand Ave., in Laramie, Wyoming. Doug’s family invites attendee’s to dress casually or in patriotic, or your favorite military branch attire.
Doug’s full obituary may be viewed online at www.montgomerystryker.com.
Commented