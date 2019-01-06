Dorthella Jensen Cupps

Dorthella May Jensen was born May 2, 1928 in Emmett ID, the daughter of Charles Rodney Jensen and Eva Frances Nielsen. She first attended elementary school in Emmett. Following the accidental death of her father in 1937, she moved with her mother and two brothers (Howard Barnett and Vernon Charles) to Ephraim UT where they lived until moving to River Heights near Logan UT. Dorthella attended Cache Valley School in the Logan area. In 1942 the family moved to Brigham City UT where Dorthella graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946.
During the summer of 1946 she visited her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Valear, in Laramie Wy to help after the birth of their third son. It was then she met Cecil Cupps. Following a brief courtship, they were married May 3, 1947 in a simple ceremony at her mother’s home in Brigham City UT and then drove the next day to Laramie to begin their life together.
For many years, Dorthella gave unselfishly to maintaining a loving home and rearing six sons: Steven Jensen Cupps (born 1948, wife Brenda), Alan Michael Cupps (born 1950), Thomas Lee Cupps (born 1952, wife Karen), Charles Mark Cupps (born 1959), James Franklin Cupps (born 1961, wife Robbie), and Joseph Leonard Cupps (born 1961). During this busy time, she managed to serve in the Primary and Relief Society organizations as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
With Cecil’s retirement in 1976 and as the family grew smaller her sons’ departures, time allowed Dorthella to spend more time out of the home. She worked part-time at several stores and served as a Red Cross volunteer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. In 1982 she and Cecil established a second home in the Roadrunner Lake Resort in Scottsdale AZ, and for more than 20 years enjoyed spending winters there and summers in Laramie. Golfing became an important activity for them as well as maintaining both homes for family and friends to visit.
She celebrated 60 years of marriage with Cecil on May 3, 2007. Dorthella was preceded in death by her husband Cecil (2015) and by her parents and two brothers. She leaves behind a family legacy that includes 7 grandchildren (J Michael Cupps, Quinten Thomas Cupps, Nicholas Alonzo Cupps, Kendall Cupps Taylor, Krista Cupps Adamow, Jamie RayAnn Cupps and Mattie Mae Cupps), 14 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. With loving devotion, she claims an extended family that includes Ryck Luthi (like a seventh son), Jean Trabing (former daughter in-law) and Ben Stoller (like a grandson).
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home is in care of cremation. A celebration of life will be announced later in the summer of 2019.
