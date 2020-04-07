Dorothy Marie (Bottom) Masterson departed this world to be with her Savior on April 2nd, 2020. She passed peacefully in the home she shared with her daughter, Carla Repke, in Fort Collins, Colorado, and was surrounded by her loving family in her final days.
Dorothy was born August 1st, 1924, in Rock River, Wyoming to Ray and Mary Bottom, the fourth of seven children. She married Harvey Kelly on June 16, 1943, who was killed in action in Germany the following year. She then married Carl Masterson on January 30, 1946.
Though her occupation was that of a Justice Court Clerk for San Bernardino County, California, she is primarily remembered by all who knew her for her unwavering Christian faith (despite her affinity for dancing and cards) and her love and devotion to her family. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyoming for forty years and maintained her church connections and faithful tithing even after she moved to Fort Collins in 2017.
Dorothy is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen (Bottom) Smith of Laramie, Wyoming, and her daughters Carla Repke of Fort Collins, Colorado, Roxy Brandon of Arvada, Colorado, and Noreen Hall of Running Springs, California, as well as five grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyoming sometime after the present quarantines and gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Commented