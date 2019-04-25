A celebration of life will be held April 27 at 11:00 am at the LDS church at 1065 N. 15th St.—please use north entrance. NOTE: venue has changed since original obituary was published. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/) or to the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
Donna Lee (Goodrich) Cook
Kayla Dumas
