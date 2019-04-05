Donna Lee
(Goodrich) Cook
Donna Lee (Goodrich) Cook, 90, of Laramie passed away on March 11th at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne Wyoming.
Donna was born May 7th, 1928 in Lovell Wyoming. She graduated from Lovell High School in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart, Arnold C. Cook (Buck) on May 15th, 1946. Donna was athletic and enjoyed participating in sporting events. She encouraged her children to be active and spent many hours in the bleachers cheering each of them on at many events. She especially loved music, playing the piano, singing and directing with her hand in the air until her last days. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She spent her life raising her six children and spent many hours helping to raise several grandchildren. She was a giving woman and would do anything to help others in need. Donna was also a devoted member of the LDS church and dedicated much of her time serving the church and her Heavenly Father.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Arnold; her parents Porter M. and Eldona T. Goodrich; brothers Vernal, Grant and half-sisters Doris, Leah, LaMar, and Hazel. She is survived by her brothers Bruce, and Gary; her sisters, Joan, and Gay; her children, Arnold G. (Toddy Campbell), Edward G., Jack G. (Jacque), Janet L. (Phil) Bucholz, Shauna D. (Jeff) Davis, and Kenneth G. (Stacey); her grandchildren Rikki Lee, Lacey, Randi Lyn, Ashley Jean, Kayleigh, Thaxton, Rhett, Zach, Kaitlynn, Keegan, Donna, and Sandy; and her great-grandchildren, Jason, Dylan, Raychel, Dameon, Landen, Sidney, Remington, Max, Isla, Michelle, Elizabeth, Hanna, Abigail, Joshua, Sarah, Naomi, Emileigh, Easton, and Brock. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be held April 27 at 11:00 am at the LDS stake house at 3311 Hayford Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/) or to the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
