Donna Kathrine Engen, 84, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at her home. She was born on September 29, 1934 in Niagara, North Dakota to Kenny and Dorothy Axelvold. On June 30, 1951, Donna married the love of her life, George Engen, in Fosston, Minnesota. In 1953, they moved to Laramie, WY where they raised their three children, Joanie, Gary and Cindy.
Donna was a partner to George in all aspects of life. They owned Engen Construction, the Paint Palace, various rental properties and were a distributor for Behlen Metal Buildings. She kept the books for the businesses they owned and was active in Beta Sigma Phi, played bridge, belonged to a bowling league, was a Girl Scout leader, a room mother and a Sunday school teacher. She worked at the University of Wyoming in the Biochemistry department from 1965 to 1971.
She was energetic, intelligent, charismatic and selfless with her time and energy. Donna often hosted home-cooked meals for family and friends (and many college students over the years), and always had a pot of coffee to welcome guests. Donna was an avid sports enthusiast, and she loved to cheer for the UW Cowboys and Cowgirls, Colorado Rockies and Broncos. She also enjoyed music, cross-word puzzles, cross-stitching, bird watching and reading a good book.
With her extended family living from coast-to-coast, Donna loved long road trips and sightseeing as she ventured to visit her family. Her family was her greatest joy, and the happiness and laughter she brought to us will be incredibly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, and true companion, of 67 years; George Engen, her three children; Joanie (John) Bean, Gary (Michael) Engen and Cindy (Tom) Lindberg, her seven grandchildren; Jennifer (Nick) Popehn, Jeffrey (Rachel) Bean, Kristen (Dan) Altschwager, Garrett (Crystal) Engen, Erik Engen, Crystal (Jack) Gillette, and Angela (Troy) Jolma, and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Dunrud, cousins Jerry Clark (Jayne) and Arlene Bakke, sister-in-law Carol Sorensen, brother-in-law Ralph Engen (Julie) and many nieces and nephews.
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home is in care of the cremation. Memorial services will be held at a later date. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
