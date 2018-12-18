Funeral services for Donald E. Almendares will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 at St. Paul’s Newman Center followed by graveside military honors and masonic graveside rites at Greenhill Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Paul’s Newman Center. Memorial contributions can be made to Wreaths Across America (sponsor Greenhill Cemetery, Laramie) or Hospice of Laramie.
All Masons meet at the Temple at 1:15 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented