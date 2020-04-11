Donald “Don” Pickett died April 4th 2020 in Laramie, Wyoming at the Laramie Care Center.
He was born September 28, 1936, in Gary, Indiana, to John and Margaret Pickett.
As a child, he attended a Big Bands concert that influenced the rest of his life. He learned to play the trumpet and piano, and to compose. His early adult life was spent playing in bands and ensembles, and working for a music arranging service to singers like Barbara Streisand and Liza Minnelli, among others. As a composer, his tune “Good Humor Man” was recorded by Freddie Hubbard, followed by Backlash, and Clap Your Hands with Blue Mitchell. As a student at Indiana University, he composed a number of classical compositions. An early MS diagnosis undermined his work, but he continued to enjoy music and occasionally performed.
Don earned a bachelor’s degree from Roosevelt University, and a master’s degree from Indiana University.
He numbered hundreds of friends among colleague musicians and people he simply met and struck up a conversation with. Don was positive, helpful, and always smiling. For him, the glass was always half full and never half empty. Most of all, he was a gentleman.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, John, and most recently, by his twin brother, Ron.
Don was a “no fuss” man, and in keeping with his wishes, no services will be held. Friends and colleagues are encouraged to “take it easy” and to contribute to whatever cause they believe in.
