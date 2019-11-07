Don Albert Allen, 89, died November 5, 2019. Born in Laramie Wyoming to Chester and Neil Allen. Don graduated from Laramie High School in 1949. He graduated from University of Wyoming 1952 with B.S. in physical education. Commissioned Lieutenant in 1952 ROTC Active duty August 1952 to September 1954 and served with the 3rd Infantry Division, 65th Infantry regiment "E" D company Chrowon, Korea. Promoted to 1st Lieutenant October 1953 In Korea. Don served in Wyoming reserve railroad Battalion from 1954-1958. He married Ruth Barton August 25, 1955. He Served in the Colorado National Guard 1958 to1960. Don Graduated 1960 with Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from CSU, then moved back to Laramie in 1960 and started his veterinary practice until 2002 when he retired. Don was an active member of Masonic Lodge #3, Scottish Right, York rite, Shrine, and 1988 was Potentate of the Korean Temple. Don was a life member of the V.F.W. He was President in 1970 of the Southeastern Wyoming Veterinary Association. Don coached youth baseball for 17 years and was president of Baby Ruth League. He was a 4H leader for 27 years. He also served as county corner for Albany county.
Don was proceeded in his death by his wife, Ruth and son, John Allen.
He is survived by his daughter, Lee Allen of Cheyenne and son, Brain Allen of LaCresent Minnesotan; two granddaughters. Lydia and Liesel Allen of LaCresent, Minnesota. Services will be 9am November 8,2019 at Miracle Valley Church 5201 HR Ranch Road Cheyenne, Wyoming with graveside services at 12pm in Laramie Wyoming at Green Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow at 1:30pm at Miracle Valley Church in Cheyenne. Please make all memorials to the Shriner's Crippled Children Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
