Dolores Niles, 89, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Dolores was born October 30, 1930. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for the state of New Mexico in her early years and a homemaker later. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family beyond measure. She was a woman of deep faith and practiced it consistently. Her other passions included tennis, reading, crafting and socializing. Dolores loved to be with others and had a ready smile for anyone and everyone. She was always up for anything, loved to dance, and possessed a love for life in general.
She was preceded in death by her husband John and two sons: John Jr. and Christopher.
Dolores leaves behind her son John (Kathy) and daughter Linda (Johnny) as well as four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren to treasure her memory.
Rosary, Mass and burial to take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on a date yet to be determined.
