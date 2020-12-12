Edward Thomas Dolan 1923-2020 Edward Thomas Dolan died due to Covid-19 on December 9, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. James Dolan & Borgheld Klykken's son was born in Laramie, Wyoming on March 19, 1923. The LHS grad. was a driver on The Redball Express and a sergeant in George Patton's Third Army's 95th Artillery Division. Dolan fought in the battles of Metz, Caley, Caan, Belgium, The Bulge & The Rhine. At one point his regiment fought for 137 straight days. Ed married Laureda Fae Vermillion on Valentines Day, 1945. In 1954 Dolan was appointed superintendent of the UW Dairy a post he held until his retirement. Ed was also a popular bartender at Farney's, Copper's Corner and Bud's Bar. In 1956 Ed joined a small group of citizens and formed the Laramie Little League baseball program that still exists today. Dolan managed Kiwanis during its first eight years and compiled a 92 & 42 record, won four city championships, three second and one third place finish. He also managed the City's All Star teams in 1958 (State Champions and second place at the Regional Tournament) and 1961(State Runner-up). In1964 he served as the All Star's coach. Edward was preceded in death by both parents, brothers; James & Robert, sister Jeannie, sons; Daniel & Thomas and wife, Laureda. He is survived by his son Robert (Pat), grandchildren; Cody, Maggie Dean, Jimmy Swanson, Marti Newman and Chris, ten great grand kids and several nieces and nephews. Details regarding a celebration of life ceremony are pending. In lieu of flowers or food please donate to the Alzheimers Association.
