Dianne Duncan Perrote passed on December 14th, 2018, in Fairfax, Virginia. She was born May 6, 1951, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Gene “Sarge” and Dortha (Gates) Duncan. She grew up in Laramie after living in Germany as a child. Dianne graduated with the University High School class of 1969 in Laramie, earned her undergrad degree from UW in 1975, and earned a Master’s at KSU in 1990 in Family Life Education/Communications.
Her career included work with the Navajo Nation and Havasupai Tribe Head Start Programs, as well as a position with the federal government under the Obama Administration. Recently, as a Screenwriter/Producer, she established Goddess Works Media Group and was working on several documentaries. She completed “Northern Arapaho Suicide Prevention Program” documentary, as co-director.
Dianne is survived by daughter Sarah Perrote (George Wesley), sons Wally (Neomi) Perrote and Jedidiah Perrote, all members of the Potawatomi Tribe, former daughter-in-law Veronica Perrote, and grandchildren Alex, Cameron, Rubie, Sofia, Wally Jr., Dante, Alivia, and Bailey.
Dianne’s family plans an End of Life Celebration Service in Wyoming in summer 2019. Memorial donations can be made to “Duncan’s Memorial Fund” on gofundme.com, to provide for expenses incurred from an unexpected hospitalization and sudden death.
