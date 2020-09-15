Roberta Sept Deti 1945-2020 Longtime Laramie resident Roberta Sept Deti, 75, died on September 10, 2020 in Cheyenne. Roberta was born in Sheridan on February 11, 1945 to Robert and Albena Sept. She spent her childhood in Acme and Big Horn. She was active in 4-H and Job's Daughters. She graduated from Big Horn High School and attended Sheridan College. Roberta married John R. Deti in the spring of 1969 in Sheridan. They were married for just over 50 years and had two sons, Travis and Cody. They moved to Laramie in 1971, where they lived until the last few years. Roberta had several occupations, including stints at First National Bank and the US Bureau of Mines. She loved children, especially babies. One of her greatest joys was providing childcare for dozens of Laramie families over the years. She was known for caring for children as if they were her own. Roberta's cooking was legendary. She cooked for her husband's teams at the annual Laramie Plainsmen pre-season football camp, catered parties and receptions, and ran the concession stand for American Legion baseball. She was the cook for the Pi Phi Sorority House for many years. After retiring, she continued sharing her gift with her family, including teaching her grandchildren to cook. Roberta was most proud being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was John's rock, and he could not have accomplished all he did without her. She was the person behind the scenes who made it all work. She loved her boys and their friends. There was always an extra plate and spare bed in her home for anyone who needed it. She always said she waited a long time to be a grandmother, so she never apologized for spoiling her grandchildren and letting them each know how much she loved them. Roberta was a voracious reader, and spend countless long nights curled up with a good book. Mysteries and cookbooks were her favorites. She took particular delight in magazines. She also enjoyed knitting afghans, sewing and needle work. Roberta loved getting together with her "Lady's Luncheon Group" and was a proud PEO member. Roberta is survived by her sons, John Travis (Kim) of Cheyenne and Christopher Cody (Megan) of Normal, Illinois; her grandchildren John Francis (15), Brendan Robert (11), Samuel Wayne (11), Maddisyn Baillie (9) and Emma Grace (7); stepmother Dolly Sept of Sheridan; sisters Virginia Nies (Joe) of Cheyenne and Pat Cotton of Cody; brothers Jack Sept (Anne) of Bellevue, Idaho, Bob Legerski (Sherry) and Jack Legerski (Sherri) of Sheridan, and Dick Legerski (Tammy) of Cody, along with many treasured nieces and nephews, other loved family members and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John R. Deti. Services will be held in Laramie, with visitation at Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, and Rosary to follow at 6 p.m. at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Laurence O' Toole Catholic Church. The family invites all to join us for interment at Greenhill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, followed by an outdoor reception at Washington Park at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to consider a donation to your church, local food bank or the charity of your choice. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany County sheriff reveals retirement plans as lawsuit hits
- UW announces extension of campus pause
- Snow puts down Hanna fire; evacuation lifted
- County, city agree on united approach to protect Casper Aquifer
- City Council approves snow removal ordinance amendment
- Whiting High School launches new theater program
- September 13: On the Record
- Laramie firefighters extinguish blaze at Ranger Motel
- September 11: On the Record
- The 'Old Carroll House' — a puzzle on W. Kearney St.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented