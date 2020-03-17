Deedie May (Holst) Olaveson, 84, wife of the late Elton James Olaveson of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Born July 27, 1935, in Newcastle, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Chris Roy and Golda Erma Holst.
Deedie attended Gardiner High School in Montana. She married Elton on May 27, 1951, in Big Timber, Montana. She was a beloved wife and mother for many years. She worked at the University of Wyoming as a cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton; her parents, Roy and Erma Holst, two brothers Frank and Pete and one sister, Betty.
Deedie is survived by her children, Elton Olaveson Jr. (Vicki) of Atlanta, Georgia, Roy Olaveson (Elizabeth) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Deedie Swett (John) of Laramie, Wyoming, Dennis Olaveson (Jackie) of Laramie, Wyoming, Dale Novak (Doug) of Laramie, Wyoming, Kenneth Olaveson (Cindy) of Carter, Oklahoma, and Randy Olaveson of Lincoln, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
ALWAYS OUR MOM, FOREVER OUR FRIEND
