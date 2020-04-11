Death notice Apr 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laurine L. Bath, 90, of Laramie, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Spring Wind Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBSITE ACCESS Subscribe to the website or link account for current print subscribers Stop / Start Service Gift Subscribe Pay Bill Change Address Place an Ad Delivery Issues? Sign up to receive daily headlines! Place a Classified Ad Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSemi-trailer truck splashes into North Platte River at Ft. SteeleState's recoveries currently outpacing new confirmed casesAlbany County adds another COVID-19 case as state total rises to 166Wyo. COVID-19 numbers now at 212 UW cancels graduationHospital has seen enormous generosity from LaramieLess than 100 students in dormsCity suspending some of its code amid pandemicComet Atlas, a supermoon and bright planets – look to the sky for a night time showGordon wants emergency declaration; UW goes online for summer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGovernor extends statewide closure orders to April 30 (15)UW ‘not curtailing research’ amid COVID-19 (4)City punts on backing Tie Siding wind farm (4)Thoughtful people should question shutdowns (3)Hageman: Wyoming -- we are open for business (2)Selmer: The Tale of Two Emergencies (2)Laramie 1868-2020: Charismatic lawman N.K. Boswell; He brought law and order to Laramie (2)Trump's coronavirus response isn't the work of a dictator (2)Gov. says more COVID-19 orders coming (1)Wyoming coronavirus case count jumps to 53; Gordon urges people to stay home (1) GET THE PAPER Subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Boomerang! Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Classifieds 1 Real Estate 1 Homes for Sale 12 Property For Rent 1 Condos & Townhouses for Rent 1 Duplex for Rent 1 Mobile Homes for Rent 1 Storage Space for Rent 0 Cars & Vehicles 3 Jobs 1 Administrative, Clerical & Support Services Jobs 2 General Labor & Warehouse Jobs Partner Papers
