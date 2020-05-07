DeAnna (Dee) Kenison passed away peacefully at home in Laramie, Wyoming on April 30, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Montana on January 25, 1941. Because Dee survived polio as a child, she used a leg brace and crutches throughout her life. This never slowed her down and she earned a degree in Home Economics from MSU. She taught classes in cooking and sewing to children and adults. She also founded the Prairie Puppet and Costume Company. As a master seamstress, most of the inventory of both puppets and costumes was made by Dee. She entertained countless children over the years with her puppet shows and story- telling. She visited schools, churches, and birthday parties, delighting children with songs and stories. Dee continued to sew throughout her life, and in recent years many have been the recipient of “Nana’s Potholders”. Dee was very active in the community and in her church.
Dee is survived by her loving and devoted husband Bob Kenison and their children: Cheryl, Pam, Mike and Chris; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held later in the summer of 2020.
Commented