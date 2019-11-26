Services will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, with visitation from 2-5 p.m. at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home and rosary to follow at 6 p.m. at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at St. Laurence O’ Toole Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to consider a donation to your church or local food bank, the charity of your choice or Alzheimer’s disease research.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home Go to www.montgomerystryker,.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of “Coach” Deti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented