Davy Lee Albaugh, 83, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Laramie, Wyoming.
Dave was born in Peoria, Illinois, to Oscar Albaugh and Marie Meyers on July 9, 1936. He attended and played football at Woodruff High School in Peoria. He married Oralia Ruiz Casillas on June 2, 1958, in Ajo, Arizona. He was a bulldozer operator for the New Cornelia Copper Mine in Ajo. He moved to Havana, Illinois in 1969 and worked for the Dana Corporation. He then transferred to Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1979. Dave and Oralia moved to Wyoming in 1994. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy on the USS Lewis from 1954-1958. Dave was an avid fisherman and loved exploring the states where he lived, including Illinois, Arizona, Texas, and Wyoming. Dave loved listening to the blues and dancing to Mexican music.
Dave is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Albaugh, his mother, Marie Albaugh, two older brothers, Oscar Jr. and Jerry Albaugh, his sister, Ethyl (Albaugh) Jolly, and his younger brother, William (Bill) Albaugh.
Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Oralia R. Albaugh; his daughter, Cassandra Brock and her husband, Greg; his son, Randy Albaugh; his youngest brother, Ken Albaugh; two grandsons, Derek Albaugh and Brandon Tanner Albaugh; and four grand-stepsons, Rogelio and Rudolfo Celeya; Brent and his wife, Lisa; and Derrick Brock; as well as 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Dave wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Cheyenne VA Medical Center for their wonderful help and care, and loving kindness.
Memorial services will be held in Peoria, Illinois, and Tucson, Arizona. Dates and times will be arranged later.
