March 24, 1956-March 11, 2020
Survived by wife Doris Hixson of Laramie, three kids and their families, two brothers and one sister and their families, and Aunt Margie.
Worked a wool company in Rawlins, Wyoming. Job Core and at Washakie.
While working there he met Doris Hixson. They married on September 8, 2013 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Retired in September 2011 after working 30 years at Washakie.
Loved fishing, hiking, camping, and spending time in the outdoors.
He loved spending time with all the grandkids.
Services at Montgomery-Stryker on March 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Donations may be made in David Russell Memorial Fund at the UniWyo Federal Credit Union, C/O Doris Hixson, Account #77807.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
Commented