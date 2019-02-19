David Lawrence Dotson, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away peacefully on February 13 after a six-month battle with cancer.
Born on June 8, 1937, in Laramie, Wyoming, David was the third of five children to Jacob Francis Dotson and Katherine Margaret Heid.
Dave was a superior athlete and State Champion wrestler who later studied and competed at the University of Wyoming. He left Laramie when he and his wife Beverly (Beagle) Dotson started a family and lived in Seattle, Washington, Los Angeles, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, before settling in Westminster, Colorado, where they raised their five children.
He worked as a machinist for over 19 years at the Sundstrand Corporation, where he met his second wife, Donna Aragon.They married in 1993 and the addition of Donna’s children and grandchildren further enriched Dave’s life. Dave and Donna eventually settled in Arvada, Colorado.
There wasn’t a televised sport he didn’t enjoy and he continued to root for his Wyoming Cowboys despite other familial affiliations to Colorado State. He golfed until he couldn’t, read Zane Grey and Louis L’Amour Westerns, played endless games of cards and cribbage and enjoyed fishing in the mountains with Donna and his children most of all.
You can’t take the Wyoming out of the man and the foolish souls who ran afoul of Dave’s moral compass were often put right by his unusually large and effective fists.
Dave was a master storyteller. His youthful hijinks and mischief in Laramie, usually in the company of his brother Mike, provided endless material for the tales that entertained his children, grandchildren and friends until his final days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Patrick, Michael and Thomas and sister Carolyn.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Donna, along with his five children and two step-children: daughters Jennifer Loucks and husband Brett of Arvada, Colorado; Jeanette Wayne of Brevard, North Carolina; Julianne Pellien of Arvada, Colorado; Jeannine Pope and husband Rob of Durango, Colorado; son David Dotson and wife Chris of Broomfield, Colorado; Stepdaughter Colleen Reed and husband Brian of Arvada, Colorado, and stepson Clint Aragon and wife Helen of Thornton, Colorado. He will be greatly missed by his wife, his children, his 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his former wife Beverly of Thornton, Colorado, and his cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and former classmates from Laramie.
An 11 a.m. viewing and 1 p.m. service will be held on Friday, February 22 at Aspen Mortuary, 6370 Union Street, Arvada, Colorado. Reception to follow.
Donations in his memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=55995&55995.donation=form1
Commented