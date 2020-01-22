David Koch, 77, of Laramie, Wyoming, and Fountain Hills, Arizona, passed away Sunday morning after a long battle with Parkinson’s, January 12, 2020, surrounded by family. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Regina, son Aaron (Ann) Koch, daughter Janice Waterworth, sisters Lila Bradley and Carol (Steve) Naylor, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann (Koch) Smith. David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family.
David was born on November 22, 1942, in Frankfort, Kansas, to George and Marie (Pitsch) Koch. David graduated from Frankfort (KS) High School in 1960 and then from Kansas State University in 1964. After graduating, David joined the Army as an officer, eventually achieving the rank of Captain. After serving in the Army, David attended Colorado State University and graduated with a doctorate in Plant Science in 1971.
David enjoyed a distinguished career as a professor at the University of New Hampshire and University of Wyoming, retiring as a Professor Emeritus. David was a passionate and renown researcher in the area of crop science, publishing more than 300 research papers, awarded many research grants, presenting at numerous national and international conferences, and named a Fellow of Agronomy by the American Society of Agronomy. David also enjoyed his duties as an agricultural extension agent, traveling throughout the state to work with Wyoming farmers.
Throughout his life, David enjoyed outdoor activities, including hiking, running, and skiing. David completed two marathons, a race to the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, and numerous other races. In retirement, David participated in the Wyoming Honor Guard.
A family celebration of life service will take place later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity for Parkinson’s research.
