David Kellogg, 77, of Laramie, Wyoming, and Oracle, Arizona, passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s disease with his wife, Edie, by his side.
David was born June 7, 1942, in Laramie to Vernon and Margaret Kellogg.
He graduated from Laramie High School in 1960 and from the University of Wyoming with a degree in engineering in 1964.
He joined the National Guard in 1960 and was in the Army reserves until retiring in 2002
David married Elree Hall in 1966 and they had two children, Elizabeth Irene and Thurman Matthew, both of Washington State.
David was transferred to the Yuma Proving Grounds in 1986. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Bronze Star.
In 2007,he returned to Laramie and helped to compassionately care for his mother until her death. He married his wife Edie Ring, in 2012.
His life-long love of singing and music began at age 2 when he and his mother made a V disc singing “An Irish lullaby” to send overseas to his father who was serving in World War ll. David’s vocal range was from the baritone of Marvin Gaye to the Falsetto of Frankie Valli. He often sang in musical theaters, church choirs and was an ace with music trivia questions.
David was an avid University of Wyoming fan and was thrilled to cheer for the Cowboys at the recent Arizona Bowl. Even though he lived in Arizona, he always proudly wore his Wyoming cap and anything with the Cowboy Logo.
His sense of humor, reading and love of his cat were sustaining elements of his life. He was known for his quick wit and loved to come up with a zinger to make people laugh. He was a avid reader and was rarely without a book on his lap. He loved all animals great and small, especially his rescued cat, Natasha. Their daily routine was to sit in the sunshine on the patio. While she explored the garden, David would enjoy his coffee and determine what the weather would be that day. Before his health issues, he enjoyed bowling, golf, line dancing and pickle ball.
David was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife Edie; his children, Matt and Liza, a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Barry Johnson; niece Brenda; nephew Brian and his closest cousin Richard Holder.
A family service will be held at a later date this summer.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Elks club on at 1 p.m. February 8. Come and raise a glass in a toast for David.
Commented