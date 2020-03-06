David F. Gallegos Mar 6, 2020 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David F Gallegos, 71, died November 26, 2019, at the Denver Hospice. To plant a tree in memory of David Gallegos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBSITE ACCESS Subscribe to the website or link account for current print subscribers Stop / Start Service Gift Subscribe Pay Bill Change Address Place an Ad Delivery Issues? Sign up to receive daily headlines! Place a Classified Ad Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles4 dead, 30 injured in massive Interstate 80 pileupIllinois man named as UW’s next presidentLaramie 1868-2020: Stink Lake in a Sink Hole and other marvels of gypsumKathren Kay Johnston HaskinsWyoming, Albany County prepare for coronavirusDiane LakeLouis F. "Lou" DillingerJanice “Jan” Rae (Nicholas) FranzenTerri S. LonghurstHouse brings back UW building projects Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJoint work session scheduled to discuss aquifer protection and regulations (12)City drops plastics 3-7 from recycling (2)Budget bill to ban students’ insurance from covering abortions (1)Laramie City Council votes for carbon-neutral goal (1)City approves 10-year development plan for Laramie (1)The candidate of the nonbelievers (1) GET THE PAPER Subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Boomerang! Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Classifieds 2 Real Estate 1 Homes for Sale 13 Property For Rent 1 Homes for Rent 1 Mobile Homes for Rent 1 Storage Space for Rent 0 Cars & Vehicles 3 Jobs 2 General Labor & Warehouse Jobs 1 Healthcare & Nurse Jobs Partner Papers
Commented