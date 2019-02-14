David Conklin, 81, of Laramie, died Jan. 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Greenhill Cemetery with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
