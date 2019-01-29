David Conklin, 81, of Laramie, died January 10, 2019, at his home. Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation has taken place with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
We are currently experiencing an issue with our newspaper subscriber invoicing system. It has came to our attention that subscriber invoices have not been getting mailed out. We value you as a customer and thank you for your patience as we get this matter resolved. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office at 307-742-2176.
David Conklin, 81, of Laramie, died January 10, 2019, at his home. Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation has taken place with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Commented