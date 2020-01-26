Dale Gordon Eckdahl, 55, of Laramie, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1964, to Jean V. Beatty and C. Dan Eckdahl in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Dale attended Laramie High School and then went on to serve in the United States Navy. Dale worked in the industrial service industry for many years that allowed him to travel to various places across the U.S. He was the top installer for DirecTV. A few of Dale’s accomplishments that he was proud of was being a proprieter of WyColo Lodge and helped establish the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department No. 4. He was a long time volunteer for the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue.
Dale loved the mountains where he could camp, hunt, fish, and snowmobile, along with the love he had for his animals.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Jennilee and his grandfather, Glenn Beatty.
He is survived by his loving partner, Lori Garcia; his parents, Jean and Leonard Eickbush and Dan and Jan Eckdahl; his children, Daniel and Bradley Eckdahl, and his adopted daughter, Nicole Sandoval; his first wife and the mother of his children, Suzanne Sandoval; his grandchildren, Syrenity, Darren, Chalance, and Yessenia. He is also survived by his brothers, Jason Eickbush and Brandin Eckdahl; his numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his lifelong friends, including his closest friend, Tom Gates.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Moose Lodge.
Memorial donations may be made to the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department No. 4.
