Crickett Ann Volmer of Laramie, 23, passed away March 5, 2019, in Laramie, Wyoming. Born July 27, 1995, to Jay and Becky Volmer in Sheridan, Wyoming. Though being the younger sibling, she was fiercely loyal to her older brother, Buster.
Crickett was a lifelong learner and started her schooling at the one-room schoolhouse at Slack Elementary. She transferred to Tongue River Elementary where she stayed through 6th grade. She then made the journey with her family to the outback of Australia. She completed four years of schooling online while they were in the Outback, while enjoying the many opportunities that came with living abroad. When the family returned to the states, Crickett completed her high school education at Southeast High School in Yoder. She finished one year at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington and transferred to the University of Wyoming where she was in her last year of pharmacy school. She was looking forward to starting her rotations soon and earning her “floppy hat” at graduation.
Crickett loved her pets -- including her dogs, Fival and Cash. Her hobbies included baking (a skill she learned from her mom), drinking a pint, quilting, reading and podcasts. Crickett loved many things in life including: helping her dad and family on the ranch, stylish hats, peonies, aprons, polka dots, colored pens, tattoos and taking silly photos. She loved trips to the “blue mountains” for “fish-pitchin’.” Travel became one of her biggest hobbies as she enjoyed traveling with her family, friends, and the love of her life, Chaz. She was looking forward to a trip to Ireland with Chaz following graduation.
Crickett will always been known for her sass, wit and work ethic. She showed a great amount of grit and determination in her studies and in life. There was truly no mountain she wouldn’t climb. She cared about all those around her and wanted to help everyone. She planned to utilize her education to help those less fortunate, including serving in Doctors without Borders, and baking casseroles for her home-bound patients.
Crickett is survived by her parents, Jay and Becky Volmer, her brother Buster and his better half Melz, Love of Her Life Charles “Chaz” Evert, grandparents Joe & Kristy Lewis of Sheridan, John & Georgia Volmer of Sheridan, Linda & Larry Thomas of Shepard, Montana, and Judy Volmer & Clint McKenzie of Arvada, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Memorial services for Crickett will be held at 11 a.m. March 11, 2019, at the Dayton Community Church, a feed and a beer to follow at the Dayton Community Center. We will greatly miss our Crickett and the joy she brought to our lives. A fund has been established at First Northern Bank of Wyoming in Sheridan for final expenses under the name Crickett Volmer Memorial Fund, ATTN: Erin.
