Craig Michael Drury
Craig Michael Drury, 68, of Laramie, WY, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 while in hospice care.
The eldest of four born on February 27, 1951 to Elroy and Florence Drury of Dickinson, ND who raised their family in Casper, WY, Craig was a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School (’69) and earned a Bachelor’s of Political Science from UW (’88) with additional continuing education at his alma mater. He retired from Safeway after 29 years of dedicated service to the company, after which he relished the role of dutiful husband, grandfather and dog dad.
Craig was an avid reader with a passion for history and a steadfast curiosity about the world. A lifelong automobile enthusiast, some of his family’s fondest memories are of the numerous vehicles he owned over the years. He was beloved for his engaging presence and distinctive voice, and will be fondly remembered for his quick, dry wit. A loving husband and father, he will be dearly missed.
Craig is survived by his five children Kendra (Kevin), Lucas, Aaron (Angi), Alicia (Duncan), & Janelle Drury; his loving wife of 20 years, Mary, and her children Michael (Kristina) Paine & Jennifer Paine (John). Siblings Deede (Jim) McKendree, Mark Drury & Paul Drury of Casper, WY, in addition to his grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 S. 7th Street, Laramie, WY 82070 followed by a celebration of his life at O’Dwyers Public House at 1622 Grand Ave in Laramie. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82072.
Phyllis Ricklefs
Phyllis Ricklefs, 66, of Laramie, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2019 at Hospice of Laramie. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
