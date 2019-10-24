Craig M. Drury, 68, of Laramie, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Hospice of Laramie. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Obituary
Craig M. Drury
Kayla Dumas
