James Cook 1929-2020 James Arnold Cook, 91, previously of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. Jim was born in Webb, Iowa, on January 28, 1929. His parents were (James) Russell and Alelia (nee Fish) Cook. He received a BS from Iowa State University (1949) and a PhD from Cornell University (1954). He married Harriet Ewan of Cuba, Illinois, on June 9, 1949. During his career, Jim was an assistant professor at Michigan State, a farmer and spent many years with the Cooperative Extension Service in Iowa and Wyoming. He and Harriet enjoyed travel and spent time camping and as snowbirds with their travel trailer. He grew orchids and African violets and enjoyed all types of music and musical instruments. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, and two grandchildren. He is survived by four children, James Cook of Dallas, Texas, Tom Cook (Kim White) of Tacoma, Washington, Miriam Cook of Tacoma, Washington, and David Cook (Helen) of Baltimore, Maryland, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A private memorial service is planned. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to Wyoming Public Radio. He did enjoy The Ranch Breakfast Show.
