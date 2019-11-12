Consuelo Christensen, known as Connie, died November 9, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Connie was born to Jose Diaz and Consuelo Rocha on December 22, 1942 in Laramie, Wyoming.
She was the proud owner of El Vaquero and Chelo’s restaurants. She was actively involved with the Latin American club until it closed. She loved music and dancing with her husband Don.
Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Christensen; parents Jose Diaz and Consuelo Rocha; siblings Josephine Sharrow, Lydia Aguirres, and Joseph Diaz.
She is survived by her children, Kelly Chavez of Laramie, Salvador “Greg” Chavez (Julie) of Show Low AZ, and Helen Chavez of Thornton, CO; grandchildren, Olivia Chavez -Marcos (Antonio), Salvador Chavez (Courtney Griffen), Carmella Chavez-Weatherford (Paul), Andres Amparan, and Francisco Amparan III; great grandchild Isabella Chavez-Weatherford; and sibling Benigna Moreno.
A Celebration of Life will be announced soon.
