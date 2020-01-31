Conrad John Kercher
Visitation for Connie Kercher will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to Zion Lutheran Church, The Laramie Plains Museum and/or charity of one’s choice.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of Conrad Kercher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
