Michael Pryce Collins 1953-2021 On Thursday January 28, 2021 Michael Pryce Collins was called home to be with the Lord after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) at home surrounded by family. Mike was born December 12, 1953 to D.D (Pete) and Peggy (Hays) Collins in Laramie WY. As a child he lived in Cheyenne WY, Loveland CO, and Belle Fourche SD. It was in his high school years in Belle Fourche where he meets the love of his life Patricia Somervold. Mike and Patricia were married June 20, 1973. Mike and Pat welcomed 2 sons into their lives Christopher and Matthew Collins. Mike joined the army in which after his service was finished moved his family to Gillette and began his career with McCullogh Gas, Western Gas/Anadarko for 38 years before retiring. In his spare time Mike loved to golf, hunt, fish, and many other outdoor sports. Mike also enjoyed tinkering with things in the garage where the boys quickly learned he was protective of his tools. He also loved to spend time at the property with his family but above all he loved to watch football every weekend and cheer on his favorite team the Green Bay Packers. Mike was preceded in death by his parents D.D (Pete) and Peggy (Hays) Collins, his grandparents Don Collins and Vera Collins, O.B (Tuffy) and Esther Hays, his brother Roy Collins, and his cousin Kevin Collins. Mike is survived by his wife Patricia Collins, their boys Christopher (Carrie) and Matthew Collins all of Gillette. His brothers Craig (Michelle) Collins of Douglas WY, Patt (Donna) Collins of Laramie WY, and Steve Collins of Gillette WY. His sisters CJ (Cathy) (Kevin) Leslie of Rock River WY, and Lori (Troy) Guffy of Lexington TENN. His uncles Tim (Jackie) Collins of Laramie WY, and Rick Hays also of Laramie WY. Mike also has 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Tuesday February 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Journey Church 3601 Southern Drive in Gillette WY. Mike's memorial services will also be available on live stream at http://www.journeychurchgillette.com
